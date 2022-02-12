HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $214.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.11. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.56 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.