Hillenbrand, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

NYSE:HI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 340,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,625. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock worth $13,326,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

