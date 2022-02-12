Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.0% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $37,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $186.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.38.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

