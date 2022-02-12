HOPR Price Reaches $0.29 (HOPR)

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges. HOPR has a market capitalization of $42.80 million and approximately $813,225.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOPR has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.18 or 0.06821266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,052.73 or 0.99733923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00049070 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006391 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

