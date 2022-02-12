Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,552 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $161.32 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $1,155,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 358,513 shares of company stock valued at $88,409,931 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

