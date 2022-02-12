Horizon Investments LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,163,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $227.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day moving average of $216.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

