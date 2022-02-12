Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.46.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

