Horizon Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

CVX opened at $138.81 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $91.35 and a 52 week high of $139.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $267.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 586,582 shares of company stock valued at $75,879,165. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.