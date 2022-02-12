Horizon Investments LLC Sells 153,331 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 153,331 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,523,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 820,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,192,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $96.83 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

