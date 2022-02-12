Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,251,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Hostess Brands worth $143,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $178,000.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

