Houlihan Lokey, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.60.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLI. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $108.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.19. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.