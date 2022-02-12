Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 32.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 258.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.05.

FAF opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.73.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

