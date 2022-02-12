Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 103.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:GVA opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $44.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

