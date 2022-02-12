Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $963,000 Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:THO opened at $94.83 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.13 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.11.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

