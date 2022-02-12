Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $975,000 Investment in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 99,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FACT stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.30.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

