Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 83.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

