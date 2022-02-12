Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 38,600 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

