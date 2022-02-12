HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.340-$2.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $10.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $544.92. 2,187,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,271. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $670.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. lifted their price target on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $748.96.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.