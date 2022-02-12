Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 13,864,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 913% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

About Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.