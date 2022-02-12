Hyper Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $12,043.62 and $38.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.91 or 0.06864696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,187.01 or 1.00038023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00049393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

