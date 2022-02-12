Hyve Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Hyve has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $255,854.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00044438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.77 or 0.06879403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,335.80 or 1.00092139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00047264 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00049091 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars.

