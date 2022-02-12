I/O Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $142.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00246307 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014490 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005471 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,400,190 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

