Ï„Bitcoin Price Tops $5,726.79 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5,726.79 or 0.13402820 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $403.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.86 or 0.06924846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,689.32 or 0.99908924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006448 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

