Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

IDEA has been the subject of several other reports. increased their target price on shares of Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.73) to GBX 365 ($4.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Ideagen stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 284.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £807.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.04. Ideagen has a 12-month low of GBX 226 ($3.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 335 ($4.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

