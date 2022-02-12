IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $239.09 Average PT from Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $189.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average is $222.75. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $188.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,725 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in IDEX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after acquiring an additional 266,327 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,286,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

