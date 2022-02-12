Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The firm has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46.
About Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.