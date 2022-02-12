Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 624.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,263 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,177 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $32,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.07.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $27.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

