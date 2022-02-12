Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at SVB Leerink

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $440.07.
Illumina stock opened at $330.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $555.77.
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
