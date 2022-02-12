Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at SVB Leerink

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $440.07.

Illumina stock opened at $330.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a 12-month low of $318.07 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

