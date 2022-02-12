Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s share price fell 4.2% on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $437.00 to $380.00. The company traded as low as $338.96 and last traded at $342.99. 9,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,122,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.08.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.07.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,974,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.08 and a 200-day moving average of $411.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.