Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s share price fell 4.2% on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $437.00 to $380.00. The company traded as low as $338.96 and last traded at $342.99. 9,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,122,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $358.08.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.07.
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.08 and a 200-day moving average of $411.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.
Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.