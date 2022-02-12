Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.17.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $440.07.

Shares of ILMN traded down $27.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,028. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

