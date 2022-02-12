Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

IMBBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,016. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.