Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$49.88.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$57.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.88 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$25.23 and a 12 month high of C$57.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.