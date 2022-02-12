Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Down to $89.75

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.75, but opened at $79.87. Impinj shares last traded at $74.19, with a volume of 4,068 shares changing hands.

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.63. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $113,670.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,933 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $6,589,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

