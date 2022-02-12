Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Sells 400 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $32,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NARI stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.42 and a beta of 1.94.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,513,000 after buying an additional 124,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after buying an additional 433,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,369,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,197,000 after buying an additional 122,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after buying an additional 424,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Inari Medical by 118.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after buying an additional 1,107,155 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inari Medical (NARI)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.