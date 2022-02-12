Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Sells 400 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $32,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.42 and a beta of 1.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NARI. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,513,000 after buying an additional 124,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after buying an additional 433,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,369,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,197,000 after buying an additional 122,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after buying an additional 424,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Inari Medical by 118.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after buying an additional 1,107,155 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

