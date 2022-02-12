Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.52) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.52) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.31) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

LON:INCH opened at GBX 861.50 ($11.65) on Friday. Inchcape has a 52 week low of GBX 679 ($9.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 940.50 ($12.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 46.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 874.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 860.94.

In other Inchcape news, insider Alexandra Jensen bought 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 917 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £8,500.59 ($11,495.05).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

