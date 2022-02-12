InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 58,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,103,269 shares.The stock last traded at $49.97 and had previously closed at $53.57.

The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get InMode alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.