InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 58,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,103,269 shares.The stock last traded at $49.97 and had previously closed at $53.57.

The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InMode by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

