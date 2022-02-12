Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) Position Reduced by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of UMAR opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

