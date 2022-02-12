Insider Buying: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.44 per share, with a total value of $7,680,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $61.09 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 84.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,617,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

