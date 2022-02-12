Insider Selling: Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CTKB opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $28.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
