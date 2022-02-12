Insider Selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) CEO Sells $3,330,877.27 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FITB stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
