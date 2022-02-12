Insider Selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) CEO Sells $3,330,877.27 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FITB stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

