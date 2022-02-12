Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells 2,992 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,384.50.

Shares of TSE FTT traded down C$0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 661,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,144. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$29.71 and a twelve month high of C$40.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.30.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

