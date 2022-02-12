Insider Selling: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 117,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the period. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

