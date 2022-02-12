Insider Selling: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Sells 613 Shares of Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $60.52 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $807.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

