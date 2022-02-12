Insider Selling: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) CFO Sells 13,370 Shares of Stock

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $419.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 40.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

