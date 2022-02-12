Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 700 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40.

Shares of NOW opened at $583.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $592.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.04, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

