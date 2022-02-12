Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the January 15th total of 287,900 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Insignia Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Insignia Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 79,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,303. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.38. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.