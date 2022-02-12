Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.740-$4.860 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.28.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $16.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.95. 820,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,491. Insperity has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

