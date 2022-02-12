Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Raymond James currently has a “Strong” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.31 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intact Financial to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$208.54.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$183.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$166.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$168.13. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$140.50 and a 12-month high of C$187.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

