Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Raymond James currently has a “Strong” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.31 EPS.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter.
Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$183.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$166.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$168.13. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$140.50 and a 12-month high of C$187.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
Featured Stories
