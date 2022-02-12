Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.87 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $7.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $8,635,506. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after buying an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $125.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.00 and a 200 day moving average of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.